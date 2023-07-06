Open in App
Toddler accidentally shot, killed 12-year-old at party, Fort Worth police confirm

By James Hartley,

2 days ago

Trey’Shawn Eunes, the 12-year-old killed on June 19 , was accidentally shot by a toddler, Fort Worth police confirmed to the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Trey’Shawn was at a Juneteenth barbecue at a music studio in a strip mall at 5504 Brentwood Stair Road, playing video games with one of his father’s friends when the toddler picked up the gun and shot him, according to police and Trey’Shawn’s mother, Lakesha Bay.

Trey’Shawn was taken to a hospital, where he died. Bay said he was shot through the side and the bullet went through his lung. She added that police told her the gun was taken from the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made and police said the shooting is still under investigation. Police have not commented on who the gun belongs to or how the toddler was able to get ahold of it.

Bay said she wants someone to be held accountable for her son’s death.

Trey’Shawn, though he was only 12, made a big impact on the people around him. Community members gathered June 25 for a fundraiser for his family at Daesy’s Tropical Sno in Arlington, arranged by the owner of the snow cone shop and some of Trey’Shawn’s teachers.

“He really just liked to be friends with everybody,” his mother said. “If there was a kid at the park being left out, he would be going to that one kid who wasn’t playing with anybody and bring that kid into the group. That’s the kind of person Trey’Shawn was. He loved to bring people together.”

He’s being remembered by family, friends and teachers for his smile, which they credit for giving him the ability to make friends with anybody, no matter where he went.

“If you met Trey’Shawn you would instantly like him. He was gonna make sure you like him,” Bay said. “All he really had to do was smile at you.”

Bay’s favorite recent memory with Trey’Shawn was when she and her older son told him he was going to be an uncle. The excitement he showed when he saw his mother and older brother wearing shirts announcing that he would be an uncle is impossible to describe, she said. They recently ordered him a shirt.

“He had pictures of his baby niece, Brooklyn, he would show to his teachers all the time in class,” Bay said on June 26. “He loved his niece, and that’s my proudest, best, most recent moment with Trey. Yesterday was her 1st birthday and we wore those shirts. Trey’s shirt arrived in the mail yesterday and he never got to wear it.”

