Open in App
KNX 1070 News Radio

13-year-old girl and dog reported missing in East L.A.

By City News Service,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRMw7_0nIMK7Uu00

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in locating a missing 13-year-old girl and her dog.

Heavan Lyann Dominguez was last seen just after midnight Thursday morning in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue in East Los Angeles.

The teen was described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has straight blue hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white beanie, black shirt, blue jeans, black Converse shoes and a black backpack. Heavan was accompanied by a small brown dog.

Her family reported that the teen suffers from depression, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the East Los Angeles Detective Bureau at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man armed with rifle arrested for shooting at multiple people in Boyle Heights; 1 hospitalized
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
6-Year-Old Boy Wounded in 4th of July Gunfire Still Hospitalized, Improving
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
3 shot at from car in Boyle Heights, suspect in custody
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen Girl Reported Missing in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA22 hours ago
2 arrested in Long Beach drive-by shooting that left 12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old girl injured
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Man Stabbed During Robbery Attempt in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA16 hours ago
2 teens shot during party at Santa Monica Beach
Santa Monica, CA20 hours ago
Two youth shot at beach party
Santa Monica, CA22 hours ago
2 arrested in the shooting death of a Long Beach 12-year-old
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
20-year-old fighting for his life after being run over by hit-and-run driver
Fountain Valley, CA19 hours ago
3 OC men arrested in killing of good Samaritan who intervened in beating of elderly man
Stanton, CA1 day ago
CHP arrests suspects in deadly freeway shooting on 4th of July in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA14 hours ago
Early morning shooting leaves man injured in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Surveillance video shows LA exotic dancers being robbed at gunpoint
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
One dead in Boyle Heights freeway crash
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Man tried to bring trunk full of firearms, ammo to San Pedro beach on Fourth of July, LAPD says
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Arrests made in suspected road rage shooting of motorcyclist
Lancaster, CA16 hours ago
34-Year-Old Missing Woman With Depression Found
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
5-year-old LA County girl survives brutal dog attack
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
One Killed in Crash on 5 Freeway
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Man, 74, reported missing in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Robber who stole tennis shoes from teens arrested by the Irvine Police
Irvine, CA2 days ago
3 teens arrested for killing pizza deliveryman in California
Stanton, CA1 day ago
Woman found dead in Torrance home identified
Torrance, CA2 days ago
Man with Gunshot Wound Ends up at Azusa Gas Station
Azusa, CA1 day ago
Dogs spotted living in deplorable conditions at a South LA homeless encampment
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles General Medical Center asking for public's help in identifying one of its patients
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Lake Forest violent 2-car crash leaves 2 dead
Lake Forest, CA2 days ago
Tragic Plane Crash Claims the Lives of All Six in French Valley, Riverside County
Murrieta, CA20 hours ago
Family devastated after wrong-way driver kills 5-year-old, grandmother in Van Nuys
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy