SW Missouri man charged with murder x3 in fatal crash

20 days ago
SW Missouri man charged with murder x3 in fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A southwest Missouri man is charged with murder for a crash that killed three people from Texas.

Steven Jordan, of Republic, Missouri, is being held in jail without bond. Authorities say his blood alcohol concentration was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

January Fatal Crash

The crash happened on January 20, 2023, on James River Freeway in Springfield, Missouri.

According to court documents, calls came in around 1:00 am about a white Dodge pickup going west in the eastbound lanes. An officer saw the pickup and started toward it, eventually seeing the taillights disappear. The officer saw a large cloud of smoke or dust, got closer, and saw that the pickup had crashed with another vehicle.

The pickup had hit a Ford Expedition with the driver and seven passengers inside.

Three of those eight occupants in the Ford were killed. The other five had varying levels of injuries, according to court documents.

Authorities identified the driver of the pickup as Steven Alan Jordan, of Republic, Missouri.

Police say Jordan's blood alcohol level tested at .211. Authorities tested him two hours after the crash due to his injuries. His blood alcohol concentration was more than two and a half times the legal limit of .08.

The Springfield Police Department posted the names of the victims to social media:

"Sharon Farmer (69 of Pittsburg, TX), Ukena Farmer (45 of Dallas, TX), and Stephen Figgins (61 of Missouri City, TX) were pronounced dead on scene of a motor vehicle crash this morning."

The family from Texas was traveling to St. Robert to attend a funeral.

Charges Against Jordan

Authorities are holding Jordan without bond.

Prosecutors filed the following charges last week:

  • 3 counts of Murder 2nd Degree - Felony Murder - Durg Perprtn/Attmptd
  • 3 counts of Dwi - Death Of Another Not A Passenger
  • 1 count of Dwi - Habitual
  • 2 counts of Dwi - Serious Physical Injury
  • 3 counts of Dwi - Physical Injury

You can find the court documents below.

Complaint vs Steven A. Jordan 2023

Probable Cause vs Steven A. Jordan

