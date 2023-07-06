Drew Sidora Responds After Marlo Hampton Drags Her

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Drew Sidora has been through the wringer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is divorcing Ralph “Tampa” Pittman . I think that is for the best.

This season on RHOA , Marlo Hampton has been beefing with Drew. Marlo attacked Drew over the workplace shooting at Blaze Steak and Seafood. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own the establishment. Marlo was angry because her nephew, who formerly worked at Kandi’s other restaurant, died because of gun violence.

Drew expected an apology, and she didn’t get one. So, she didn’t invite Marlo to her music video shoot. When Marlo called, everything deteriorated .

Don’t body shame anyone

During an interview on Way Up with Angela Yee, Drew addressed Marlo’s meltdown. Marlo hung up on Drew and dissed her as a “deranged wannabe actress.” She also body-shamed Drew. Not cool, Marlo.

“We were having what I thought was a grown-woman conversation. Sometimes I can’t always understand what Marlo is saying…mumbles. But I was there in present trying to get through a conversation,” Drew explained. “And when she hung up, to hear her say all those things, I’m like how we get from there to there?”

Marlo took her anger at Kandi out on Drew. The singer continued, “You called and with the intention, I thought, to have some resolution. And then those things she said I thought were below the belt. Body shaming? Really?”

Drew was, understandably, upset about the body-shaming comments. “And as women…I had three kids. That’s not something I joke about because a lot of women out there struggle with weight, that struggle with body issues,” she said. “So, to speak to that, I thought was very distasteful. But it’s a show of her character, again.”

And this is not the first time that Drew was body-shamed on RHOA. She admitted that she had a “mommy makeover” for health reasons.

But Kenya Moore’s comments also affected Drew. Body shaming is the worst. Period.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

