Open in App
KSLA

Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom

By Tamer KnightCurtis Heyen,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mansfield, LA newsLocal Mansfield, LA
Psychologist testifies for defense during sentencing phase of convicted child killer’s trial
Mansfield, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect accused of shooting officer
Shreveport, LA12 hours ago
Woman dies in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Bossier City, LA22 hours ago
Woman killed in overnight shooting at the Drake Apartment
Shreveport, LA12 hours ago
Wife reportedly stabs husband during argument
Shreveport, LA18 hours ago
Bossier City woman fatally shot, suspect in custody
Bossier City, LA13 hours ago
Shreveport police search for runaway siblings
Shreveport, LA13 hours ago
75-year-old stabbed repeatedly as she slept, Louisiana cops say. Granddaughter charged
Keithville, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly chased, shot at ex-girlfriend; evaded police
Zwolle, LA2 days ago
Victims Of Shreveport Mass Shooting Identified
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Murder suspect caught with victim's body stuffed in car trunk
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
LA murder suspect arrested in San Augustine Co with body in car
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Crisis hotline service offered to those affected by Fourth of July shooting
Shreveport, LA8 hours ago
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
SPD searching for missing man
Shreveport, LA13 hours ago
Missing Shreveport Man Found Dead in Trunk in Texas
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport Funeral Home offering assistance to mass shooting victims
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Louisiana woman allegedly stabs sleeping grandmother
Keithville, LA3 days ago
Videos capture people running from gunfire on Fourth of July
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Officials: Shreveport murder suspect in custody
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Murder suspect captured after being on the run in East Texas
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Two People Shot in Shreveport’s Ingleside Neighborhood
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Prayer vigil for Shreveport mass shooting victims
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport church brings community together through prayer
Shreveport, LA8 hours ago
Keithville Woman Arrested After Stabbing 75 Year Old Grandmother
Keithville, LA3 days ago
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park
Shreveport, LA23 hours ago
Shreveport police urgently search for man believed to be ‘in extreme danger’
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Mass shooting ends with 3 dead
Oil City, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy