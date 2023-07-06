Open in App
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s biggest, baddest breakfast about to hit Destin, Florida; We hope they’re ready for it.

By The Associated Press,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtSTb_0nIMG9PC00

Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence today announced the grand opening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, of the acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) Destin, Florida location. Located at 10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Suite 169 in the Silver Sands Outlets, BBB Destin is the second location in Florida for John Currence. In 2017, BBB opened its first Florida location in Inlet Beach.

“We are thrilled to open another BBB restaurant and expand our footprint in Florida,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “At BBB, our goal is to create a sense of community, and we are very excited to bring this to the people and town of Destin.”

BBB specializes in fresh hospitality, with an emphasis on giving proper respect to the most important meal of the day, breakfast. Visitors can enjoy the classic from-scratch breakfast and lunch dishes, along with delicious brunch cocktails. Highlights include Creole Omelet, Fried Oyster Scramble, and Cathead Biscuits made from scratch, daily.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com, Instagram @nwfl_bigbadbreakfast or Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Watch a Bear Hop in the Water at a Crowded Beach on a Hot Day in Florida… Yes, a Bear!
Destin, FL2 days ago
Tour de Trails Around Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Florida Japanese steak house closing after meth found in soy sauce
Pace, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Enthusiasts brave early hours for prime spots at Pensacola Beach Air Show
Pensacola Beach, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Pensacola Beach Air Show at 2 p.m.
Pensacola Beach, FL22 hours ago
The Evers House is at risk of closing its doors temporarily
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Watch: Teen throws “mortar style” firework under Panama City Beach police vehicle
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Air Show ends early, Pensacola Beach lifeguards asking beachgoers to evacuate due to lightning
Pensacola Beach, FL16 hours ago
Fireworks illegal until end of the year in Florida
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Pensacola school teacher and Mobile native flies with Blue Angels
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
PanCare breaks ground on new Panama City facility
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Air Force officer rescues drowning woman caught in Florida rip current
Eglin Air Force Base, FL3 days ago
Blue Angels, You’re Good People
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
A closer look at the sword found at Pensacola Beach
Pensacola Beach, FL5 days ago
Florida steakhouse where 7 diners were served meth cited for 31 health violations
Pace, FL3 days ago
Panama City neighborhood without water for days
Panama City, FL2 days ago
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on Bob Sikes Bridge following crash
Pensacola Beach, FL16 hours ago
10-year-anniversary of Panama City Beach parasail crash
Panama City Beach, FL5 days ago
Charges possible for parents whose children drowned at Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL5 days ago
KC and the Sunshine Band Comes to Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Fort Walton Beach contractor resolves false claims allegations with settlement
Fort Walton Beach, FL2 days ago
Ring footage shows shocking moments before DeFuniak Springs deadly shooting
Defuniak Springs, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy