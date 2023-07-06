Mississippi’s biggest, baddest breakfast about to hit Destin, Florida; We hope they’re ready for it.

Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence today announced the grand opening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, of the acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) Destin, Florida location. Located at 10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Suite 169 in the Silver Sands Outlets, BBB Destin is the second location in Florida for John Currence. In 2017, BBB opened its first Florida location in Inlet Beach.

“We are thrilled to open another BBB restaurant and expand our footprint in Florida,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “At BBB, our goal is to create a sense of community, and we are very excited to bring this to the people and town of Destin.”

BBB specializes in fresh hospitality, with an emphasis on giving proper respect to the most important meal of the day, breakfast. Visitors can enjoy the classic from-scratch breakfast and lunch dishes, along with delicious brunch cocktails. Highlights include Creole Omelet, Fried Oyster Scramble, and Cathead Biscuits made from scratch, daily.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com, Instagram @nwfl_bigbadbreakfast or Facebook.