InMaricopa

Local teen represents Maricopa in American Miss state pageant

By Cameron Jobson,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gpGP_0nIMG8WT00

Bella Noyes, a dancer and incoming Heritage Academy freshman, is ready to compete for the state title in the National American Miss pageant on July 21.

Noyes moved to Maricopa with her parents and younger sister in 2014 and hopes to represent the city with poise and confidence.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was really young,” she said.

Although Noyes has been dancing since she was three years old, this will be her first venture into the world of pageantry.

The three-day American Miss competition in Scottsdale encompasses four categories: interview, personal introduction, formal wear and community service.

Noyes will compete in the 13-15 age group.

In preparation, Noyes has worked on her walk, posture and speeches to ensure a confident stage presence.

Contestants will start with their personal introductions in hopes of making a good first impression on the judges and audience.

“I think I have a pretty good idea of what I want to say,” Noyes said. “Because it’s just about myself.”

The interview segment emphasizes effective communication and eye contact as Noyes will sit down one-on-one with eight panelists.

Then, she will step into the spotlight modeling an emerald, green dress.

“You’re not judged on your beauty,” Noyes said. “It’s based on how confident you walk, making sure you’re not slouching and have a natural smile.”

American Miss contestants are also asked to prepare a resume and volunteer in their community as part of their pageant prep.

Noyes has baked an array of cookies and dog treats, and donated bags of books to local libraries such as Copper Sky and Tellie’s Little Free Library.

“Around Easter, we dropped off dog cookies at the park and made a bunch of cookies for people around the city,” Noyes said.

Noyes also plans to compete in the optional casual wear competition – to show off her own style and flair of personality.

Even though this is her first go-around, Noyes is confident that she can showcase her personality.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

If you want to help Noyes on her journey, here’s the link .

