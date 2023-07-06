Open in App
WECT

Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140

By WECT Staff,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilmington, NC newsLocal Wilmington, NC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Wilmington, NC15 hours ago
Gunfire in mall at NC coast forces evacuation, police say
Wilmington, NC16 hours ago
Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase
Surf City, NC15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Intermittent lane closures on Hwy 24 in Swansboro for road stabilization work
Swansboro, NC1 day ago
POLICE: Onslow County man dies after drowning in retention pond following Surf City police chase
Surf City, NC17 hours ago
Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
Elizabethtown, NC1 day ago
SBI assisting in investigation after man dies during chase with Surf City police
Surf City, NC16 hours ago
Leland Police Department reunites dog with owner after car crash
Leland, NC1 day ago
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Wilmington, NC17 hours ago
Ocean Isle Beach to conduct new traffic patterns
Ocean Isle Beach, NC1 day ago
Leland police responding to two car crashes, advise caution
Leland, NC4 days ago
Wilmington police searching for missing man
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Drivers voice concerns over 16th and 17th railroad crossings
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Man drowns in pond after allegedly stealing car, leading police on chase
Surf City, NC17 hours ago
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
Longs, SC3 days ago
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Seaplane crashes during takeoff near Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island, NC1 day ago
One person hospitalized after car crashes into pole, catches on fire
Southport, NC5 days ago
WPD: Investigation into shooting leads to drug arrest
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Seaplane capsizes near Bald Head Island, two people rescued
Bald Head Island, NC1 day ago
Wilmington Police arrest man for alleged car break-ins
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Paw-sitive reunion: Lost dog reunited with owner after car crash
Leland, NC2 days ago
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island, NC1 day ago
Suspect Charged in Ward Street Murder
Whiteville, NC2 days ago
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Wilmington, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy