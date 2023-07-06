Fans Worry as Kim Zolciak Appears Slimmer Than Ever in July 4 Photo

Via @anilasajja on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSbbNcAxiC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

It’s easy for any reality TV fan to hate and judge the subject on their screens. The real challenge is in expressing concern—finding empathy where it’s deserved. The spectacle of reality TV can sometimes cloud our humanity.

For the last couple of months, we’ve all been fascinated by the Kim Zolciak divorce. Watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Kroy Biermann fire perpetual shots at each other is admittedly pretty entertaining, but it also has the side effect of turning us into judges. Now, Kim just might need sympathy more than ever.

Self-proclaimed Atlanta blogger of Married to Medicine fame, Anila Sajja , posted on Instagram just this 4 th of July. The post was meant to be a simple Independence Day celebration. But IG users noticed something more, and couldn’t help but latch onto it.

A concerning photo of Kim Zolciak

On the fourth slide, Anila posted a photo with Kim in a little Bravo cross-promotion. But fans immediately noticed that Kim didn’t quite look herself. She looked quite slimmer and, frankly, exhausted. As one commenter wrote, “Kim zolciak looks rough.” Perhaps the stress of her divorce is eating her.

Another commenter expressed more concern than a blunt observation. As the post’s top comment read, “Kim doesn’t look well. Y’all make sure your friend is eating and sleeping.” Another person replied by writing that they didn’t even recognize Kim at first. One more user wrote, “Is that Kim??? Oh my, I hope she’s okay.”

Other users were crueler in their observations, which is a shame. Extreme weight loss isn’t something to joke about. Losing a lot of weight in a short amount of time can often be a sign of unhealthy habits and even eating disorders. Of course, it wouldn’t be right for us to speculate about such a thing. We can only hope she’s okay.

Kim will next appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, July 9, on Bravo.

