Open in App
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man charged in Arlington County fentanyl overdose death

By Chris Graham,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Man found dead in Fairfax City, arrest made in homicide case
Fairfax, VA1 day ago
FCSO reports the detention of minors after beating
Marshall, VA23 hours ago
Shoplifters ‘Pillaging Stores’ in Fairfax County Caught with $37K in Stolen Goods
Springfield, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted in Fairfax County, Loudoun County assaults arrested
Chantilly, VA1 day ago
Police: 51-year-old man arrested in connection to dog theft
Rockville, MD20 hours ago
Lorton man charged for allegedly dealing the drugs that caused an overdose death
Lorton, VA2 days ago
Drunken Driver Kills Pedestrian, 26, In VA Hit-Run Crash: Police
Woodbridge, VA15 hours ago
Man killed by longtime friend in Fairfax Co. parking garage shooting after argument, police say
Herndon, VA1 day ago
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of aspiring rapper from Triangle
Triangle, VA15 hours ago
4 teens arrested, 2 wanted in Prince William Co. high school restroom robbery
Woodbridge, VA11 hours ago
Police search for Northeast armed robbery suspects
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Man charged with murder of friend in parking garage in Fairfax County
Chantilly, VA2 days ago
Gun charges were dropped against fatal carjacking suspect amid investigation into DC Police unit
Washington, DC1 day ago
Break-in at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD23 hours ago
Update: One Person Shot and Killed Inside Public Parking Garage Early Saturday
Silver Spring, MD23 hours ago
'Prosecutors have to prosecute' | Youngkin calls on CA to act amid crime concerns in Fairfax County
Salem, VA1 day ago
Men accused of stealing $37,000 worth of merchandise in Virginia
Springfield, VA1 day ago
Man killed inside Silver Spring parking garage on same day that free parking ends
Silver Spring, MD20 hours ago
Man shot, killed in Fairfax County parking garage
Herndon, VA2 days ago
Video Released Of SUV Wanted In Shooting That Killed Brandywine Man And Injured Two Others
Seat Pleasant, MD1 day ago
“West Side Scam” So named by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office
Stafford, VA1 day ago
Prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Virginia, D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago
JUST IN: Man charged with hit and run after crashing into numerous vehicles on Capital Beltway
Mclean, VA1 day ago
15-year-old robbed by six students inside Freedom High School bathroom
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Girl, man hit by car in Southeast DC
Washington, DC17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy