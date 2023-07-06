Open in App
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teens can get Uber accounts. See how it works, security features

By Allison Bruhl,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baton Rouge, LA newsLocal Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge family talks about how affordable internet is life-changing, needed
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Facebook rental scam traps two men, both out $1,400
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Photos: Pair of 18-wheelers involved in wreck on US 190 in West Baton Rouge
Port Allen, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baker PD looking for person of interest in car theft
Baker, LA13 hours ago
Baton Rouge experts react to study on US maternal deaths doubling in two decades
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge organizations share accessible evacuation resources for low-income, elderly
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge City-Parish will not accept ownership of Government Street until DOTD fixes medians
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Person waving gun from moving vehicle prompted campus-wide alert at LSU Thursday night
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Local program hosts carpentry class for teenagers in North Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Brutal, persistent heat strains Baton Rouge homeless shelters during daytime hours
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Groups hosting free school supplies distribution event, resource fair
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
3 more Smalls Sliders locations coming to Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
DEA, FTC warn about 'edibles' packaged as popular snacks
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Man shot, killed in Baton Rouge Saturday morning
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
I-TEAM: Southern University employee arrested, on leave following rape allegations
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Police investigate deadly shooting in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
Authorities searching for father who kidnapped his four children from foster care, possibly in Louisiana or Texas
Centennial, CO1 day ago
Baton Rouge woman arrested in separate fraud cases
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Mid City landmark building to celebrate reopening, new beginnings
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Anti-gun violence activists say they are losing hope for peace in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Heat drought raises concerns for Louisiana cash crops and gardens
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Health officials give clarity on COVID-19 vaccines, latest guidelines
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Double shooting leaves 2 people hurt
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Hammond car chase leads to arrest of multiple Florida natives
Hammond, LA2 days ago
Large amount of lethal drugs found in Baton Rouge drug bust
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Help needed in locating missing Opelousas juvenile
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Top 5 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Belle of Baton Rouge will rebrand and move casino ashore into atrium
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy