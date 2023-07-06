As promised in the trailer, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 1 brought us right back to the parking garage for another brutal attack. But unlike Season 1, our favorite Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) was the target this time around.

Once fans of Netflix’s legal drama, based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels , speed through the first half of Season 2 they’ll be craving more episodes ASAP — especially after that cliffhanger .

So when does The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2 premiere? How many episodes are in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2? Who’s in the cast? And what time can you watch Season 2, Part 2 when it drops?

Here’s everything you need to know about the second half of The Lincoln Lawyer ‘s second season.

The first half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 premiered on Netflix Thursday, July 6, 2023. And Season 2 drops a month later on August 3, 2023.

You can tune in to see Mickey Haller’s fate starting August 3, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. ET. If episodes don’t appear right away try refreshing your app or browser. Sometimes it takes platforms a few minutes to load new content.

As noted in our Season 2, Part 1 Ending Explained article , The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Episode 5 ends on a series of major cliffhangers, starting with the fact that Andrea called Hannah Gates, a forensics analyst with the county crime lab, to the stand and presented a pair of Lisa’s gardening gloves that had a small blood stain that matched Mitchell Bondurant. Lisa swore she didn’t murder Bondurant and told Mickey she was being set up, so Season 2, Part 2 will likely show her trial play out.

In the wake of the damning new development, Mickey planned to pull another all-nighter to build his defense, but after receiving an article from Izzy that said Henry Dahl was turning Lisa’s case into a limited series he scrambled to find the document she signed for him. The final scene of Season 2, Part 1 took us back to the parking garage, where Mickey frantically searched for Lisa’s document in the trunk of his car and got brutally beaten by two men who were waiting for him. So Season 2, Part 2 will also let us know if Mickey pulls through, and if Henry Dahl was behind those chaotic final minutes? We’ll also hopefully see a Lorna/Cisco wedding, get updates on Izzy and her dream studio, see how Mickey’s love life plays out with Maggie and Lisa, and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will feature 10 episodes, just like Season 1. The first five episodes of the season make up Part 1, which means the last five episodes will drop later this year in Part 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2 will feature several new characters from Season 2, Part 1, including Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann, and Matt Angel as Henry Dahl. We’ll likely see the following cast members return for the final half of Season 2 as well: