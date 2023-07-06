Open in App
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Astros place 2B Jose Altuve (oblique) on 10-day IL

By Field Level Media,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Houston Astros Player Getting Called Out For Dirty Play
Houston, TX1 day ago
Astros Make Multiple Roster Moves
Houston, TX2 days ago
Astros Reveal Extent of Altuve Injury, Play Coy On Return Timeline
Houston, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort
Houston, TX2 days ago
Mariners bring 2-0 series lead over Astros into game 3
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Heart-Stopping Rescue: How This 11-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Was Found in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FL24 days ago
This Infamous Florida Restaurant Looks Unassuming, but Inside, Over 1 Million Dollars Hangs from the Ceiling and Walls
Destin, FL25 days ago
Spy Photos Reveal the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy