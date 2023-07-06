Open in App
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis raises $20 million in first 6 weeks, campaign says

By Jeffrey Schweers, Orlando Sentinel,

2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $20 million since he started running for president May 24, his campaign team announced on Twitter Thursday.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump raised $35 million during the same period between his presidential committee and Save America PAC.

DeSantis’ haul is more than any other non-incumbent candidate raised in more than a decade, the Team DeSantis Twitter feed reported.

Combined with the $130 million from the Never Back Down political committee, DeSantis has $150 million so far for his presidential campaign. That includes $82.5 million transferred from his reelection for governor committee from last year.

“We are grateful for the investment so many Americans have made to get this country back on track,” Generra Peck, DeSantis’ campaign manager, said in a news release. “The fight to save it will be long and challenging, but we have built an operation to share the governor’s message and mobilize the millions of people who support it.”

The reports have not been filed, and are not due until July 15, the Federal Elections Commission said.

DeSantis’ campaign also pointed out that he raised more in one quarter than Trump’s first two fundraising quarters as a candidate, $3.8 million from October to December 2022, and $14.5 million from January to March 2023.

