If you can solve this optical illusion in 20 seconds, you could have perfect vision

This optical illusion that tests the strength of your vision in just 20 seconds has left people on the web puzzled.

The tricky brain teaser - which was shared by Fresher Live - states that only people with 'sharp eyes' can spot the hidden set of numbers in a few seconds.

The mind-bending puzzle shows 14 rows of the number 444. In one of the rows, the number 474 is hidden.

You will need to pay extreme attention to detail and use your observation skills to locate the number in less than 20 seconds.

The website notes that the solution can only be seen 'by a few people.'

The website also discussed the benefit of attempting to solve optical illusions on the daily.

It described these types of puzzles as 'deeply fascinating, mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation.

'If you want to have better concentration and visual skills than others, then you should engage yourself in brain-stimulating activities like optical illusions, puzzles, and more.

'People who willfully engage themselves in activities like these will get mental benefits compared to others.'

If you still haven't found the hidden number, you will have to look even closer.

Here's a hint, look at row 11.

Look at the second set of numbers, and see if you spot anything.

There, you can find the hidden number 474.

So, were you able to spot it?

The website notes that solving puzzles will help make your brain stronger.

'Optical Illusion emphasizes the importance of small details in our daily routine life. Now you know what optical Illusion is and how it helps us develop our observational and visual skills,' the website read.