Open in App
TheDailyBeast

SpaceX Satellites Had to Dodge 25,000 Potential Collisions in 6 Months

By Chris Hippensteel,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BmVv_0nIMAvSj00
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

In a six-month period, SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites have been forced to execute more than 25,000 maneuvers to avoid potentially disastrous collisions—an exponential increase that has some space experts alarmed. According to Space.com, the Elon Musk-headed company reported the worrying total for the period between Dec. 2022 and May 2023. The number represents a dramatic increase as SpaceX continues to launch hundreds of satellites per year as part of the Starlink program. By 2028, Starlink satellites will have to maneuver nearly a million times every six months to avoid possible collisions if the trend continues, Space.com reported. Experts fear that such an outcome would lead to satellite collisions becoming a frequent event, triggering a disastrous domino effect that could fill sections of Earth’s orbit with debris and leave them unusable.

Read it at Space.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy