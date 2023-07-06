Open in App
FBI wants public’s help in finding man charged in 2021 attempted murder

By Steve Miller,

2 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — FBI officials in Chicago are hoping their timing is right as they call for tips from the public about the whereabouts of a man wanted for attempted murder.

The attempted murder was in late January 2021 in Streamwood, Ill. Authorities said a man survived after being stabbed in the back multiple times. The man charged in the attack, though, is missing: a known gang member, Gavino “Bam Bam” Huerta Jr.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said the FBI has been on the case for about one year. They decided to get the word out now for two reasons.

“Not only is it summer weather right now, and Mr. Huerta has a lot of very distinctive tattoos, this weekend we're also going to see a tattoo expo in the Chicagoland area,” Johnson said. “Those two things combine to make us think perhaps our local citizens might have a better than average chance of noticing these tattoos and giving us a call.”

The summer weather makes it more likely that Huerta, 34, will be showing off his tattoos, Johnson said. FBI officials said Huerta has the word “Jungle” on his right forearm, a crown on his right shin and a teardrop tattoo on his right cheek.

"Maybe Mr. Huerta is out there in the neighborhood,” said Johnson. “His arms are exposed. It's extra hot. And people are just expecting to see tattoos and they notice ‘Jungle’ right on the forearm of an individual. Well, that might be our person and we're asking you to give us a call.”

