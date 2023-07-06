Open in App
localsyr.com

Man arrested for March homicide of John Colucci

By Max Bevington,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Two men shot in the leg on Onondaga Avenue
Syracuse, NY14 hours ago
One man dead in homicide on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, NY4 hours ago
Man hit with golf club dies. Syracuse man charged with manslaughter, police say
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigating credit card skimming at at least five local Walmart stores
Camillus, NY2 days ago
Anti-Gun Violence group, SNUG, spreads message after Henninger grad’s death
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse girl was running from gunfire in crowd when fatally shot in back, DA says
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Syracuse Fire Hazardous Materials Team responds to refrigerant leak from air conditioner
Syracuse, NY12 hours ago
Newsmakers: Town of Clay Supervisor
Clay, NY1 day ago
Civil Air Patrol cadets undertaking pilot training at Syracuse Airport
Syracuse, NY15 hours ago
Your Stories Q&A: Is there still a shortage on asthma medication albuterol?
Morrisville, NY2 days ago
Your Stories Q&A: Help Wanted, the NYS Fair still has hundreds of jobs available
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Flood watch for parts of CNY
Syracuse, NY14 hours ago
Shower/storm chances going up Sunday
Syracuse, NY11 hours ago
Syracuse and Cornell meet for the 127th time on December 5th
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse Mets drop another one to Worcester
Syracuse, NY12 hours ago
Syracuse falls to Worcester Friday night
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse hosting The Basketball Tournament Regional this month
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Cuse Cuisine: Big MaMa’s Cheesecakes
Syracuse, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy