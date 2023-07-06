Open in App
Nikola Jokic Playing Summer Basketball in Serbia Goes Viral

By Joey Linn,

2 days ago

Having traveled back to Serbia after celebrating the NBA Championship, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen hooping on an outdoor court in his hometown. Not on social media, Jokic doesn't share much of his life with the world, which is why any look into his offseason activities always goes viral:

Having already accumulated over 400,000 views on Twitter, this picture of Jokic playing summer basketball in Serbia has been gaining some real traction. As previously mentioned, this is aided by Jokic being so reserved, because fans don't often get offseason content of the Nuggets star.

This picture comes not long after an offseason video of Jokic went viral, as the Finals MVP was seen dancing and celebrating in Serbia. It has been a lot of fun for fans to see this side of Jokic, because his demeanor remained stoic throughout his historic postseason run, and it wasn't until the championship parade when he really let himself party.

Now back home, Jokic is spending time with family, friends, and of course basketball. Arguably the best player in the world, Jokic will have an opportunity to defend his title and Finals MVP next season when the Nuggets attempt to repeat. For now, the superstar big man is enjoying his offseason back home. It hasn't been often, but so far this summer fans have gotten a look into what Jokic has been up to in Serbia.

