Open in App
ABC7 Fort Myers

The Eagles announce ‘final’ tour dates after 52 years as a band

By CNN,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDTuC_0nIM84b000
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(CNN) — After more than 50 years, The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their “final” tour.

On Thursday, the legendary band announced “The Long Goodbye” tour that is set to kick off September 7 in New York.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement shared with CNN.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the statement also said. “Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The Eagles’ longtime friends and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will open for the “Hotel California” music makers.

According to the statement, Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

The initial 13 tour stops were announced Thursday and will include Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver and other cities, culminating in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, November 17.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for the Live Nation-produced concerts will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, July 12, for all the announced shows, while the general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 14.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA18 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN13 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Nearly 37 Years After Colorado Springs Infant Disappeared, Search Continues
Colorado Springs, CO15 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Opinion: Denver homeless people living in storage units
Denver, CO3 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy