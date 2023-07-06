LIHEAP payments: Direct payment worth up to $475 to help Arkansas residents with utility bills arrives in four days

Arkansas r esidents who applied and were approved for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can expect benefit payments to help with cooling costs during the summer in four days.

LIHEAP serves all 75 counties in the Natural State, and payments are scheduled for July 10 for Arkansans in 19 different counties, according to the Central Arkansas Development Council .

Qualified applicants will see benefits in the following counties: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, and Union.

The maximum relief amount for cooling is $475, while the minimum payment is $48. The program will remain in place until funds run out in an effort from the state to reduce the health risks and safety concerns from poor cooling methods.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services opened applications for low-income households at the start of July for those interested in receiving assistance for their summer cooling bills earlier this year. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will be open until Sept. 30 .

“As a block grant program, States, Territories, and Tribes have the flexibility to use LIHEAP funding to respond to natural disasters and extreme weather to meet the needs of their communities,” the LIHEAP program’s webpage states.

The program offers assistance in paying for fuels through the summer program, and some Arkansas residents may have used LIHEAP in the colder months for heating service support.

LIHEAP provides two options for benefit payments: the regular benefit and the crisis benefit. The regular assistance is a fixed benefit based on household size and income. The benefit applies to energy sources such as electricity, gas, propane, pellets, and wood.

The crisis benefit is open to those who are experiencing financial hardships and need to restore their energy supply or services. The maximum crisis amount is $2,000 for the summer, according to the LIHEAP Clearinghouse in contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional application information can be found on the Arkansas Energy and Environment website under the assistance programs section.