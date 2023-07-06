Chris Paul for Jordan Poole trade now official

The Washington Wizards and Golden State made official the trade that sends Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for fellow guard Jordan Poole, two additional draft picks and two players.

The Warriors also send a first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round selection in 2027. The Wizards also are getting second-year guard Ryan Rollins, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash considerations.

“Jordan is an exciting young player with championship experience and a dynamic skillset,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said in a release. “He improves every year because of his strong work ethic, a trait that will carry over with us and help him establish a leadership role on the team.”

Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 59 starts for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 1,214 games with the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11), Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20) and Suns (2020-23).

Poole, 24, averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season in 82 games (43 starts). He’s averaging 15.8 points per game in four seasons since being selected No. 28 overall in the 2019 draft.

Baldwin, 20, was the Warriors’ first-round draft pick (28th overall) in 2022. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 31 games as a rookie last season.

Rollins, 21, averaged 1.9 points in 12 games last season, averaging 5.2 minutes per game. He was shut down in early February with a right foot fracture that required surgery.

–Field Level Media

