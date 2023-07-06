Open in App
Sportsnaut

Chris Paul for Jordan Poole trade now official

By Sportsnaut,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjAWM_0nIM7Rfr00

The Washington Wizards and Golden State made official the trade that sends Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for fellow guard Jordan Poole, two additional draft picks and two players.

The Warriors also send a first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round selection in 2027. The Wizards also are getting second-year guard Ryan Rollins, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash considerations.

“Jordan is an exciting young player with championship experience and a dynamic skillset,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said in a release. “He improves every year because of his strong work ethic, a trait that will carry over with us and help him establish a leadership role on the team.”

Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 59 starts for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23. He has career averages of 17.9 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 1,214 games with the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11), Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20) and Suns (2020-23).

Poole, 24, averaged a career-high 20.4 points last season in 82 games (43 starts). He’s averaging 15.8 points per game in four seasons since being selected No. 28 overall in the 2019 draft.

Baldwin, 20, was the Warriors’ first-round draft pick (28th overall) in 2022. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 31 games as a rookie last season.

Rollins, 21, averaged 1.9 points in 12 games last season, averaging 5.2 minutes per game. He was shut down in early February with a right foot fracture that required surgery.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers may be forced to move on from QB after training camp
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VIDEO: Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s epic fail in Summer League debut has fans trolling him
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson had ‘turbulent’ performance this spring, uphill battle to start Week 1
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Police: Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Los Angeles Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Stands Alone in Baseball Record Books After Performance Friday
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Josiah Harrell out of UFC 290 due to brain disease
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Jaxson Hayes says he chose the Lakers because he wants to win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Rapids edge FC Dallas, snap 9-match winless streak
Commerce City, CO7 hours ago
NBA Veteran Gets Traded Third Time In 10 Days
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Ex-NBA All-Star holding private workout for teams in comeback effort
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Short-handed Earthquakes draw with LAFC
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Orioles Manager Got Weirdest Ejection of MLB Season With His Team Leading By 14 Runs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panama pummels Qatar behind Ismael Diaz’s hat trick
Arlington, TX8 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly still interested in DeAndre Hopkins, one issue preventing deal
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Basketball Fans Stunned By Buddy Boeheim's Performance Today
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Sean Zawadzki tallies late as Crew, NYCFC draw
New York City, NY9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy