Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama completes two more homes

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama has finalized construction on two homes in West Mobile, according to a new release.

These houses, located at 7245 and 7249 Third Street, have been referred to as the “side-by-sides” by HFHSWA staff. They are scheduled to be inhabited on Friday, July 14 by the families of Mobile locals Carmenta Edwards and Dionne Johnson.

According to HFHSWA Executive Director Courtney Rouse-Heinz, construction began three years ago but was delayed due to a combination of supply and labor shortages, technical issues, and the pandemic.

Carmenita Edwards, widow and mother of five, is reportedly excited by the new kitchen appliances and fenced-in yard at the new house. Likewise, single mother of four Dionne Johnson is ecstatic to provide a home for her teens who participate in activities like karate, soccer, and football.

A dedication ceremony to welcome the new homeowners will commence on location at 11 a.m. Friday.

The release announced that this marks the second and third dedication of 2023 and the 226th and 227th construction by HFHSWA. The local organization celebrates its 35th anniversary in September.

Funds for the construction of the homes come from Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Foundation, and the Mobile County Commission via the American Rescue Plan Act.

