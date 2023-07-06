Fig is a tiny cat, but her ability to melt the hearts of folks from all around the world is massive. This popular cat has over 63,000 followers on TikTok, and a recent video showing the ways her human’s have accommodated their garden for her is absolutely heartwarming. This adorable feline in especially small because she’s a dwarf cat — this means she will always be about the size of a kitten .

According to one of her owners, whose username is figgypuddin_, because of Fig’s mobility issues, she’s not able to safely use stairs. Still wanting to give this precious cat the ability to explore the outdoors, they set up a route for her to take that allows her to get in and out using strategically placed ramps. As you can imagine, watching little Fig adventure outside is insanely cute.

“And this is her little route to get down onto the grass in our garden, and also her little toilet patch ’cause she refuses to use the lovely selection of litter trays that we have in house,” Fig’s owner said .

We’re so happy to see that Fig is being given a way to explore the world! Truly, it’s what every cat deserves.

Watch little Fig go on a garden adventure in the video below.

You can find the source of this story’s featured image here !

The post “Forever Kitten” Explores Her Backyard With Help From Her Owners’ Accommodations. appeared first on InspireMore .