Open in App
mynewsla.com

LA Mayor Signs Ordinance Streamlining Affordable Housing Developments

By Contributing Editor,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LA City Officials Put Unhoused People Inside
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
$40M Has Been Spent To House 1,400 People In LA Motels. 6% Have Landed Permanent Housing
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
State OKs Reopening of Downey Juvey Hall to Replace 2 `Unsuitable’ Facilities
Downey, CA1 day ago
San Bernardino County receives $8 million from state to help with health centers in Fontana and other cities
Fontana, CA15 hours ago
Taxpayers Pony Up for Transit Systems They'll Never Use
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
California City’s Minimum Wage is Now the Highest in the U.S. Following This Month’s Increases
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
LA City Opens Renovated Intersection of San Fernando Road in Sun Valley
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fullerton Can't Enforce RV Parking Ban, OC Judge Rules
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Owner of Newport Beach Turf Company Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Newport Beach, CA14 hours ago
Former LAPD Captain Accepts Reduced Emotional Distress Award of $4.5 Million
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
WestMinster Mall Turned In To Makeshift Corn Farm
Westminster, CA19 hours ago
California Drone Smuggling Operations Exposed: Combating Contraband Deliveries in U.S. Prisons
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
PetSmart to pay $1.46M for allegedly overcharging customers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
$1,000 Under Guaranteed Income Pilot Program In California— See Who Qualifies!
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Want to drive a trash truck? Long Beach offers up to $6,000 bonuses amid staffing shortage
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
Shooting-related incidents this past week in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Fire Destroys Kitchen Area at the University Club of Pasadena
Pasadena, CA19 hours ago
Dogs spotted living in deplorable conditions at a South LA homeless encampment
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ex-U. of La Verne Prof. Alleges Retaliation After Complaining of Unequal Pay
La Verne, CA2 days ago
One Acre- Brush Fire in Duarte Completely Contained
Duarte, CA2 days ago
Homeless man found living inside underground vault outside downtown LA museum
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
O.C. man must pay $3M and go on probation for illegal sports betting operation
Lake Forest, CA18 hours ago
50 Cent says Los Angeles is 'finished': Here's why
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Smoking Backpack on 5 Freeway Investigated
Burbank, CA1 day ago
Blaze Burns Three Acres, Threatens Building in San Jacinto
San Jacinto, CA1 day ago
3 California Cities Expect Dangerous Temps Over 110 Degrees
San Francisco, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy