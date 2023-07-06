Body of St. Paul woman, 37, recovered from Mississippi River

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 6, 2023 01:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The body of a 37-year-old woman was recovered Thursday afternoon from the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the body was spotted at about 12:15 p.m., and the county's water patrol reported to the scene and pulled her from the river.

The identity of the woman, who was from St. Paul, has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.