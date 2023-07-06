Open in App
Body of St. Paul woman, 37, recovered from Mississippi River

By WCCO Staff,

2 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The body of a 37-year-old woman was recovered Thursday afternoon from the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the body was spotted at about 12:15 p.m., and the county's water patrol reported to the scene and pulled her from the river.

MORE NEWS: Fireworks destroy boats, damage dock at Lake Minnetonka marina in Orono

The identity of the woman, who was from St. Paul, has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.

