UTAH — The Utah Highway Patrol shared law enforcement stats for this past Fourth of July week (June 30 – July 4) in comparison to the same time last year.

Nearly every reported statistic has increased, including a 175% increase state wide fatalities from four last year to 11 this year. DUI enforcement was also up 53% from 46 to 69 this year, and reported crashes were also up 40%.

