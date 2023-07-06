Open in App
PCCVB Board Member travels to D.C. with Meta representing Utah small business

By TownLift // Park City Chamber of Commerce,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6KOG_0nIM3cZo00

WASHINGTON — In late April, Posh Management Group owner and Park City Chamber & Visitor Bureau Board Member Revice Jordan was chosen among 100 entrepreneurs throughout the country to attend a Meta gathering on Capitol Hill, showing how Utah’s small business owners and entrepreneurs are inspiring and flourishing. The event was a way for Meta and the Meta Boost Leaders Network to advocate and support small businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8pZv_0nIM3cZo00
Jordan owns and manages Post Management Group, a luxury concierge service in the greater Park City area.

“Meta’s Meta Boost Leaders Network program celebrates small to medium-sized businesses and empowers them to connect with each other and with Meta,” said Jordan. “I was one of three participants chosen to represent my company, Posh Management Group , and other small businesses in the state. The two other entrepreneurs representing Utah were Brent Uberty of BW Productions and Marcus Sorensen of Blue Coolers.”

Guests met one another and connected at the welcome reception and were informed of the following day’s agenda, including legislative meetings on Capitol Hill, tools and social media training sessions, and a fireside chat with Administrator Guzman, head of the Small Business Administration.

“We spoke with Congressman John Curtis, his Senior Policy Advisor Troy Dougall, Senator Mike Lee’s Director of Constituent Affairs Justin Anthony, and his Legislative Correspondent Haakon Santaella.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7z5X_0nIM3cZo00
Utah Entrepreneurs (L-R): Brent Uberty of BW Productions, Revice Jordan of Posh Management Group, and Marcus Sorensen of Blue Coolers.

Entrepreneurs furthered their education on important topics like target advertising and the potential impact its termination would have on small businesses, reclassification of small businesses, and improvements on loans for small businesses.

“The discussions were genuine and relatable,” he said. “It was revealed that the representatives had personal connections to small businesses through their own involvement or family ties. At the end of each meeting, the representatives were invited to visit our small businesses in Utah to get an inside glimpse of our passion for our business and community.”


