Open in App
Guitar World Magazine

7 questions with Loverboy's Paul Dean: First songs, embarrassing stage moments, and why the Neural DSP Quad Cortex is a game-changer

By Joe Matera,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy