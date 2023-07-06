Open in App
Bring Me The Sports

Emmanuel Acho snubs Kirk Cousins in NFC QB rankings

By Jonathan Harrison,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ha2bm_0nIM27SR00

Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho presented his version of the five best quarterbacks in the NFC on Thursday and there was one very obvious omission: Kirk Cousins.

Acho ordered his best in the NFC with Jalen Hurts at No. 1, followed by Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Geno Smith.

In a response to a Twitter user about the snub of the Vikings QB, Acho said: "I could've swapped Kirk with Dak (Goff and Geno were better than both last year and Stafford got a ring). But that Kirk game vs Philly I can't forget."

Keeping Kirk off his top-five list because of one early season game is odd considering the remainder of the season Cousins led eight game-winning drives and helped the Vikings to a 13-4 record.

Acho saying "Goff and Geno were better than both last year" is also questionable. In 2022 Kirk threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns, both second best in the NFC. Kirk was also far more consistent over the course of the season than either Smith or Goff.

Goff had a 12-to-6 touchdowns to interception ratio over the first seven games of the season followed up by a 17-to-1 ratio over the final 10 games.

Smith and the Seahawks started off with a 6-3 record before sneaking into the playoffs on the final week of the season with a 9-8 record.

While Kirk isn't the best QB in the NFC, that title is firmly in the hands of Jalen Hurts, he's certainly in the top-five conversation heading into 2023 thanks to one of the best groups of offensive weapons in the NFC.

Any list without him in the top five of the NFC can’t be taken seriously.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
This Vikings UDFA is the Ultimate Defensive Rookie of the Year Longshot
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Vikings Projected To Trade Veteran Quarterback Before Season
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Watch: Pablo Lòpez surprised with All-Star announcement during 7th inning stretch
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Dead At 64
Starkville, MS2 days ago
Jalen Hurts sends clear message about the Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Jaylen Clark says he will be on a two-way contract while he rehabs
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
SF Giants acquire outfielder in a minor trade with Mariners
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
Pat McAfee: Mind Your Own Business About Jameson Williams
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Donald Trump Lost Out on $8 Billion By Not Buying the Dallas Cowboys
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Everybody made the same joke about the Bucks’ new signing
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Anthony Richardson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Is the national media celebrating 'Snub Kirk Cousins Week'?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Chiefs 'Still Talking' To Star Free Agent About Potential Deal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Wolves might try 3-big lineup with Naz Reid, KAT and Rudy Gobert
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Trevor Plouffe names Twins in Paul Goldschmidt trade talker
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Important Cardinals Duo Reportedly 'Good As Gone' With Trade Deadline Approaching
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Deion Sanders Reportedly Adding Another Former NFL Coach To Colorado Staff
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Twins lose in extra innings after close encounter with Orioles
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Timberwolves find out their group draw for first NBA In-season Tournament
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Guardians And Orioles Complete Trade
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Josh Pederson — Son of Jaguars' HC Doug Pederson — Signs NFL Contract
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Gray's rough second inning sends Twins back to .500
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Braylen Russell Releases Top 3 Schools, Announces Commitment Date
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Drew Timme provides spark off bench in NBA Summer League debut for Bucks
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy