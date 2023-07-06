Drake Gets Hit By Phone Thrown Onstage During Tour Kickoff

After Bebe Rexha’s Phone-in-the-Face Incident, Should Concerts Ban Phones?



The string of artists getting hit by objects onstage continues, as Drake fell victim to the ridiculous, dangerous trend on Wednesday night (July 5).

Related

After Bebe Rexha’s Phone-in-the-Face Incident, Should Concerts Ban Phones?



07/06/2023



Eagles Announce Initial Dates for 'The Long Goodbye' Final Tour



The rapper took the stage at Chicago’s United Center for the opening night of his long-awaited It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, when he was hit in the arm by a cell phone.



In a TikTok video capturing the moment, Drizzy was performing Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when the phone hit him. Drake then looked at his hand, before continuing the performance like a pro.



Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini are among the slew of artists who have recently had their shows interrupted by the launching of various objects including, respectively, a phone , a sex toy and bracelet.



Ava Max was also slapped by a fan who rushed the stage, and another concertgoer threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage during P!nk’s performance at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25.



Adele even addressed the concerning trend during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” she’s heard saying in a clip posted to social media. The “Easy on Me” singer, while striding across the stage holding a t-shirt gun, then added, “F–king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me.”

Drake Reveals He Got High Before 'Degrassi' Audition