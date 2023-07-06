Open in App
Footwear News

Shakira Goes Black and White With Skirt Over Pants and Pointy Platforms for Fendi’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

By Melody Rivera,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il2B2_0nIM1Y4C00

Shakira had a black-and-white moment as she attended the Fendi runway show at Palais Brogniart in Paris, France, on July 6. She sat alongside Camila Cabello and Cardi B as the Italian fashion brand debuted its couture fall 2023 collection.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore a white strapless ribbed top and paired it with a pair of high-waisted black trousers. The fitted pants were layered by a matching high-waisted pleated skirt that was fastened with a silver side clasp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20t4er_0nIM1Y4C00
Shakira attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06. Getty Images for Fendi

Shakira accessorized the look with two multi-toned rings and a pair of blackout sunglasses. She also added a white leather woven mini handbag that featured gold hardware along the opening and handle. She kept her honey blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her subtle makeup that featured a nude lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black shoes. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The booties brought height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDRjE_0nIM1Y4C00
Shakira attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06. Getty Images for Fendi

Shakira has been making her rounds during Paris Fashion Week. The last time we saw her was arriving at Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2023 Couture show on Wednesday. She attended the runway show wearing a bejeweled coat and gold platforms .

Throughout her successful career, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer has established herself as a fashion icon. She can always be counted on to bring a stylish pair of footwear to any event.  For red carpet events, she gravitates towards towering strappy sandals or platform pumps. She has been seen wearing numerous pairs of stilettos from Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. When off-duty, Shakira usually opts for a pair of boots or classic sneakers from affordable brands like Nike or Asics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2103XB_0nIM1Y4C00

