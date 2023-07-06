Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan on Cillian Murphy performance - 'I was completely blown away'

As cinemagoers prepared themselves for the blockbuster movie Oppenheimer this month, director Christopher Nolan has heaped praise on Irish actor Cillian Murphy for his performance as the American theoretical physicist.

Nolan and his cast take on the story of one of the most momentous human events - the invention of the atomic bomb - and the casting of the titular character was always going to be key to its success. In Co Cork -born Murphy, Nolan believes he found the perfect man.

“In truth, there are just not that many actors that you could say, on a first-person approach, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be this guy for three hours. You’re making a demand of an actor that very few actors in the history of film can rise to," Nolan told Total Film.

I will say that even with that confidence in [ Murphy ], he was continually surprising me on set every day. And when we got into the edit suite and were putting the performance together, and seeing the truth of it, I was absolutely blown away.”

Murphy himself has been complimentary in the extreme of Nolan, whose Batman trilogy proved a global smash, alongside works like 2017's Dunkirk and earlier thrillers such as Memento and The Prestige.

“ I think it’s the best script I ever read. I wanted it to be solely from Oppenheimer’s perspective. And I think the film is sensational.

As a person who loves films — I’m not saying it ’cos I’m in the fucking thing, I hate looking at myself — but as a lover of film, as a cinephile, I’m a Chris Nolan fan.”

Murphy had to do his research in order to fulfill the potential of what could become a defining part.

“I think I had kind of Wikipedia-level of knowledge of Oppenheimer, like most people,” Murphy said. “So then it was… Well, it was just starting from scratch, really.

Chris guided me through that. You can only do it one bite at a time. You have to go slowly. And thankfully we had time.”

Nolan also spoke to the New York Times to express what it was about Murphy 's physical attributes that helps engage with audiences with the character of Oppenheimer.

“I try not to think of actors as I write, but Cillian’s eyes were the only eyes I know that can project that intensity,” Nolan said.

“I knew he was one of the great actors of his generation.”