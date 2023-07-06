Guy Fieri's Son Hunter Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Instagram Official

Guy Fieri's son Hunter is heading to love town.

He hard-launched his relationship with girlfriend Tara Bernstein on what appeared to be the couple's anniversary, sharing several photos of them together on Instagram. One snap features the pickleball athlete and the proud boyfriend standing on a pickleball court, while another shows Bernstein planting a kiss on Hunter's cheek.

The 26-year-old accompanied the pictures with a sweet message: "You mean the world to me! Thank you [sic] always being so supportive and loving. You value love, family, and loyalty, and I am truly blessed to have found someone as amazing as you! My ridaaaa, I love you baby ❤️."

Bernstein left a comment on Hunter's post, writing, "my best friend and partner for life. love you babe ❤️."

She then shared a sweet post of her own, writing, "To my partner, my better half, I’m so blessed to have someone as amazing and loving as you in my life. Your energy, drive and positive light is contagious - you light up my world. I love you ❤️."

She included a video montage of some of the couple's most adorable memories, including a moment where they kissed under a rainbow.

In a comment underneath her post, Bernstein gave a shoutout to close mutual friends who played a role in setting her up with her boyfriend. Hunter replied, "lol the people who brought us together."

The couple also spent the 4th of July together, showing up in friend Jesse Barrer's TikTok showing off their Independence Day festivities, in which each friend passed through the screen holding up the Instagram profile of the person who's been "running through [their] mind all day." Hunter's famous dad made a cameo, holding up a tequila bottle from his liquor line.

