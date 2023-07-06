Group accused of firing fireworks at police in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A group is accused of firing off fireworks and aiming them at police in Portland on Wednesday.

Police say they got reports around 10:30 p.m. about a large group of people near Fox Street and Anderson Street setting off fireworks and targeting passing cars with Roman candles and other mortar-type projectiles.

When police arrived, the group fired fireworks at the officers.

Over the course of more than an hour, police say officers continued to have projectiles fired at them as they tried to get the group to leave.

According to police, officers deployed pepper balls in an attempt to deter the group. The pepper balls reportedly only hit the ground or walls, allowing the irritant to spread into the air.

Most of the crowd then dispersed and the area had been cleared around midnight, after three adults and five teens were arrested, according to police.

Arrested at the scene were Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, who was charged with obstructing government administration; 18-year-old Nathanael Mawika, who was charged with failure to disperse; and 19-year-old Mohamed Artan of Portland was charged with refusal to submit to arrest.

The five teens, whose ages are between 14 and 17, were all charged with refusal to submit to arrest.

Investigators say they will be reviewing video footage from body worn and vehicle cameras to determine if additional charges are warranted and to identify individuals that evaded arrest.