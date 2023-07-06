Conway The Machine Reveals Why Kanye West Gave Him A Rare Gift

Photo: Interval Presents/Getty Images

Conway The Machine will never forget what happened during his studio session with Kanye West .



On Thursday, July 6, the founding member of Griselda sat down with the Rap Radar Podcast to discuss a slew of topics including his recent album Won't He Do It and where he stands with his brother Westside Gunn . During their conversation, hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller bring up Conway's previous work with Kanye West on his Donda album. That's when the Drumwork Music Group founder recalled how Ye reacted when he hear the song "Stressed" off his 2022 album God Don't Make Mistakes .

“That third verse, I talk about how I was on that bottle, I’m sipping, I’m getting nice everyday and shit,” Conway The Machine expressed on the program. “I’m just giving my perspective of what I’m dealing with with that. And [Ye] heard that s**t and he didn’t say nothing. He just got up and walked out the room. He must’ve been feeling that s**t. N***a came back and gave me an autographed Alcohol Anonymous book. Like, ‘Yeah, read that, dawg. I love that record. That s**t, I felt that.’ We had a whole different conversation that I don’t want to share.”



Conway went on to talk about his "Won't He Do It Tour" and his upcoming collaborative album with 38 Spesh . His latest interview comes not long after Conway announced the plans for his 2023 Drumwork Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. The festival is set to feature performances from Gucci Mane , Jadakiss , Rich The Kid and more. It's all going down on August 13 at Outer Harbor in Buffalo. Make sure to cop your tickets now .



Listen to the entire episode and catch a few more clips below.