Reward offered for K-9 still missing near Visalia. Officials worry about his safety

By Joshua Tehee,

2 days ago

The search continues for a Valley police K-9 that escaped his handler’s garage during a Fourth of July celebration.

The Reedley Police Department and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office have been looking for the 10-year old German shepherd since it went missing around 11 p.m. Tuesday .

In a post on social media Thursday , Police Chief Joe Garza said the department had been unable to locate the dog, despite an exhaustive search, and that it was “extremely worried about his well-being.”

“We desperately want him returned to his home, where he belongs,” Garza wrote.

Police were continuing to field and respond to calls from the public on Thursday and announced a $2,000 reward offered by the Reedley Police Officers Association.

“If you have seen Kona or have any information that could help us locate him, please reach out to us immediately,” Garza wrote.

“Even the smallest detail might make a significant difference in our search efforts. Your assistance and vigilance in spreading the word are invaluable.”

Tip lines have been set up in English ( 559-356-8990 ) and Spanish ( 559-246-4183 ).

Kona weighs 80 pounds with a sable-colored coat and was last seen wearing a black nylon collar. Police say the dog has experience dealing with the public and is even tempered and social.

Already, police have searched more than eight square miles near the handler’s home in Visalia. They did that on foot, in patrol cars and using a drone. A tracker belonging to Kona was found on Avenue 280 outside of Farmersville, though it was no longer on the dog’s collar, police said.

Another missing K-9 found in Fresno

Kona was the second K-9 to go missing because of fireworks this week.

On Sunday, a Madera County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Odin escaped from his handler’s home in Fresno, after climbing over the top of his six-foot kennel and over a six-foot backyard fence. That dog was missing for the better part of a day, before being found near Ashlan and Clovis avenues and reunited with his handler.

