Open in App
WTHI

Crews set to begin work on damaged bridge over I-70 - here's how it will impact you

By Chris Essex,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
New bridge to replace Cannon Ball Bridge in St. Francisville being built this fall
Saint Francisville, IL1 day ago
The central Illinois area was blasted last Thursday afternoon by what the National Weather Service termed a derecho
Chatham, IL2 days ago
Beneficial rain: A look at rainfall reports from July 7th – 8th
Champaign, IL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
IL Drivers Stuck On Busy Highway For Hours After Glue Truck Spill
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Woman Miraculously Escapes Car vs. Train Incident
Philo, IL1 day ago
Could Lake Decatur have become Lake Peoria?
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Illinois State Trooper made 145 DUI arrests last year, named ‘Top Cop’
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Illinois quick hits: Walgreens announces layoffs; trooper's roadside vehicle hit
Edwardsville, IL2 days ago
What is the largest lake within Illinois?
Carlyle, IL13 hours ago
Central Illinois’ favorite places to get sweet corn and ways to prepare it
Peoria, IL1 day ago
New Surveillance Device In Illinois Is Watching Your Every Move
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Which towns have the most DUI arrests in Illinois?
Aurora, IL2 days ago
Fireworks incident causes amputations in Illinois
Galesburg, IL3 days ago
Former Police Chief Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Setting 'Revenge' Fires
Laurel, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy