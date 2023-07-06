Enjoy that summer feeling with these free and affordable Omaha metro area events

Enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses with these events happening this weekend!

Benson First Friday

July 7: 5:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Benson Neighborhood

FREE

Featuring 65+ artists, vendors, and community partners.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

July 7: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Live on the Lawn with Lemon Fresh Day

July 7: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org

Friday Night Concert Series with Pam & The Pearls

July 7: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

July 7: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

July 8 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 9: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

FREE

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Omaha Places 2nd Birthday Market

July 8: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Little Bohemia

FREE

Featuring 20 - 30 local businesses and food trucks.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

July 8: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Preserve Omaha Community Fair

July 9: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Joslyn Castle & Gardens

3902 Davenport Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring activities, food trucks, and entertainment.

For more information visit: facebook.com

