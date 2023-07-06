Enjoy that summer feeling with these free and affordable Omaha metro area events

Enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses with these events happening this weekend!
Benson First Friday
July 7: 5:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Benson Neighborhood
FREE
Featuring 65+ artists, vendors, and community partners.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
July 7: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Live on the Lawn with Lemon Fresh Day
July 7: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org
Friday Night Concert Series with Pam & The Pearls
July 7: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
July 7: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
July 8 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 9: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Omaha Places 2nd Birthday Market
July 8: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Little Bohemia
FREE
Featuring 20 - 30 local businesses and food trucks.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 8: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Preserve Omaha Community Fair
July 9: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Joslyn Castle & Gardens
3902 Davenport Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring activities, food trucks, and entertainment.
For more information visit: facebook.com
