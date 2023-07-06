Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian rumors intensify after Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party

The sparks were apparently flying inside Michael Rubin’s star-studded Hamptons bash over the holiday weekend.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian “were super flirty with each other” at the Fanatics CEO’s annual white party, a source told the Daily Mail , alleging the duo was “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

An insider claimed the retired NFL quarterback, 45 “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type.”

Brady and Kardashian, 42, have not yet publicly addressed the recent report.

The future Hall of Famer and the SKIMS founder were photographed separately throughout the night as they partied with friends and fellow celebs.

Brady — who confirmed his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 — was seen chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft , as well as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSe0QHJSMY

Kardashian, who said on Twitter she took 11 shots at the party , was photographed with Rubin, 50, her good friend La La Anthony and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

“MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!” the “Kardashians” star exclaimed on Instagram.

It’s unclear what exactly went down in the Hamptons as Rubin has a no-media policy at the famous event.

Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, who settled her divorce with Kanye West in November 2022, was said to be shopping for a vacation home in Brady’s exclusive Bahamian neighborhood, Page Six reported in May.

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a source said at the time.

A Brady rep shut down romance speculation, however.

“Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” a source told Entertainment Tonight .

Jay Z and Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons. Instagram/Tom Brady

A literal movie – white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Brady purchased his vacation home at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas where celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Jordan own property — with Bündchen years ago.

The now-former couple shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.

Brady has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their kids after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in February 2021. Instagram

Kardashian has four children with West: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

She dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022.

Reps for Brady and Kardashian did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.