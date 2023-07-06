Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian rumors intensify after Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian “were super flirty with each other” at the Fanatics CEO’s annual white party, a source told the Daily Mail , alleging the duo was “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”
An insider claimed the retired NFL quarterback, 45 “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type.”
Brady and Kardashian, 42, have not yet publicly addressed the recent report.
Brady — who confirmed his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 — was seen chatting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft , as well as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
Brady purchased his vacation home at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas where celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Jordan own property — with Bündchen years ago.
The now-former couple shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.
Comments / 0