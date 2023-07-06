Open in App
Don't miss the new Eric Church exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

2 days ago
10-time Grammy nominee Eric Church will also be the Museum’s 18th Artist-in-Residence.

Photo provided by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Calling all Eric Church fans — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s newest exhibition Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul is now open through summer 2024.

The exhibit, presented by Gibson , traces Church’s life and career — from his North Carolina roots to his place as one of country music’s
revered rule breakers. It highlights personal stories + significant career events, illustrated by:
  • Musical instruments
  • Song manuscripts
  • Stage wear
  • Tour memorabilia
  • Awards
  • Photographs
  • And more
