Don't miss the new Eric Church exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

10-time Grammy nominee Eric Church will also be the Museum’s 18th Artist-in-Residence. Photo provided by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Musical instruments

Song manuscripts

Stage wear

Tour memorabilia

Awards

Photographs

And more

— The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s newest exhibition Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul is now open through summer 2024.The exhibit,, traces Church’s life and career — from his North Carolina roots to his place as one of country music’srule breakers. It highlights personal stories + significant career events, illustrated by: