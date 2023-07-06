Open in App
Tornado hits North Carolina county as strong storms move through: National Weather Service

By Jerry JacksonJason O. BoydAdrianna Hargrove,

2 days ago

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service has concluded that storm damage in Bertie County earlier this week was from an EF0 tornado.

Strong storms moved through Eastern North Carolina on Monday. One such storm created extensive damage in Bertie County. WNCT Meteorologist Jerry Jackson reports a team from Wakefield, Va., visited the site of Monday’s damage and, after surveying the area, determined an EF0 tornado (85 mph winds) touched down near Hymans Ferry Road.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke Monday evening with a Windsor couple, Eric Bynum and Heather Wheeler. They were in the middle of the storm in a shop on Hyman Ferry Road.

“Well the rain started to come so we closed the door and all of a sudden, there was loud wind and it was trying to suck the door of the shop in and then it was like woooosh and bang, and everywhere,” said Wheeler about what they experienced.

“I’ve never been in any kind of situation like that before so I was pretty … I was freaked out.”

