Prosecutors seek immunity for witness in Jada Gonzales murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted immunity to a key witness in the Jada Gonzales murder case. Cruz Medina , Jesse Parra , and Isaiah Espinoza are charged with murder after police said they were involved in a November 2022 house party shooting . Gonzales, an Albuquerque Academy student, was hit and killed .

Prosecutors want to call a friend of the defendants to testify against them but he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The state filed a motion seeking an order compelling that testimony and granting him immunity from prosecution. Judge Courtney Weaks granted that request.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.