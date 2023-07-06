Open in App
KRQE News 13

Prosecutors seek immunity for witness in Jada Gonzales murder case

By Jordan Honeycutt,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ix6Kr_0nILvr7100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted immunity to a key witness in the Jada Gonzales murder case. Cruz Medina , Jesse Parra , and Isaiah Espinoza are charged with murder after police said they were involved in a November 2022 house party shooting . Gonzales, an Albuquerque Academy student, was hit and killed .

Man charged for June murder at the Copper Ridge Apartments in Albuquerque

Prosecutors want to call a friend of the defendants to testify against them but he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The state filed a motion seeking an order compelling that testimony and granting him immunity from prosecution. Judge Courtney Weaks granted that request.

