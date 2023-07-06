Open in App
WCIA

Stoughton Street closed in Urbana for a week

By Noah Nelson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DNni_0nILveso00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced Stoughton Street will be closed for a week to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

The closure, between Harvey Street and N. Gregory Street, is so crews can install a new water service line in the area. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties along Stoughton Street during the project though no through traffic will be allowed.

The city encourages drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFry4_0nILveso00
Courtesy: City of Urbana
