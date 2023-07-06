Stoughton Street closed in Urbana for a week

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced Stoughton Street will be closed for a week to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

The closure, between Harvey Street and N. Gregory Street, is so crews can install a new water service line in the area. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties along Stoughton Street during the project though no through traffic will be allowed.

The city encourages drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

