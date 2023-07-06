Open in App
BBC presenter stuns fans with ‘cracking’ outfit as she speaks to Wimbledon icon and Andy Murray’s mum’s crush

By Ciaran Wiseman,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAGoa_0nILufsA00

CLARE BALDING has stunned fans with her "cracking" outfit as she spoke to Wimbledon icon Feliciano Lopez.

The BBC presenter wore a bright multi-coloured shirt during coverage of day four of the tournament on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YybCg_0nILufsA00
Clare Balding stunned in a 'cracking' outfit Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiQGs_0nILufsA00
Clare Balding caught the eye as she spoke to Wimbledon icon Feliciano Lopez Credit: BBC

Balding showed off the striking outfit as she spoke to Lopez on the BBC's balcony studio at the All England Club.

It was also on display courtside, where she was joined by tennis greats John McEnroe and Tim Henman.

Viewers couldn't help but praise Balding's style choice, with one tweeting: "Bloody love @clarebalding shirt. I’d wear that in a heartbeat."

Another wrote: "@clarebalding loving your multi-coloured blouse."

A third also added: "Not sure about Clare Balding’s blouse."

One more viewer commented: "That’s a cracking shirt @clarebalding."

Meanwhile, another said: "Clare Balding, where is your shirt from?! Love love love it."

Balding's outfit even distracted from Wimbledon cult hero Lopez, who retired from tennis on Saturday aged 41.

His cult status hails from being dubbed "Deliciano" by Andy Murray's mum Judy.

The Spaniard also reached three quarter-finals at Wimbledon, as well as winning the French Open men's doubles in 2016.

Murray himself was in evening action on day four as he took on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Earlier on Thursday, Brit Liam Broady pulled off a shock as he knocked out fourth seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKAuH_0nILufsA00
Clare Blading rocked the multi-coloured shirt courtside Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtDJV_0nILufsA00
Viewers loved Clare Balding's style Credit: BBC
