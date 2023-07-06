Open in App
Quota hunting applications opened by Virginia DWR

By Katelyn Harlow,

2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has opened 2023 applications for quota hunting — which provides hunters the opportunity to hunt on public lands that otherwise may be closed to hunting.

The DWR has listed following steps are required to apply this year:

  • Establish your customer account, which can be used for applying for quota hunts, buying licenses and more.
  • Review quota hunt information and make your selections online. You can change your preferred dates up until the draw date indicated for each hunt.
  • Access your account 24/7 or whenever you wish to see draw status and fulfillment information.
Go Outdoors Virginia is available to Virginia hunters 24/7. Because of this, the DWR will only be accepting quota hunt applications online.

Application deadlines vary depending on the type of hunt, a few being waterfowl, deer, spring turkey and small game.

