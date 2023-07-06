Jessica Simpson’s fans think she looks ‘so different’ and just like Julia Fox in glam new Bustle photoshoot

JESSICA Simpson's fans have expressed they think the singer looks so different and just like Julia Fox in her new Bustle photoshoot.

Bustle shared photos taken of the With You singer on the magazine's Instagram account on Thursday to promote the release of the interview.

Jessica Simpson's fans think the singer looks so different and just like Julia Fox in her new Bustle photoshoot Credit: Daniella Midenge for Bustle

A fan wrote: 'I thought she was Julia Fox' after Bustle shared photos taken for the interview on the magazine's Instagram account Credit: Getty

Jessica—who turns 43 next week—was photographed in full glam makeup for the Bustle photoshoot.

Lit with intense, cool-blue lighting, the snapshots captured The Dukes of Hazzard actress wearing a fashion-forward SIR. dress as she struck several different poses.

Jessica wore her long blonde hair down at her side as she flaunted her slim frame in the cream-colored, cut-out dress.

The Open Book author was adorned with jewelry in each of the photos.

The diamond-encrusted necklaces around Jessica's neck were accompanied by the equally bejeweled bracelets on her wrists and the earrings hanging from her ears.

Fans seemed confused by the star's new glammed-up look and said as much in the post's comment section.

One fan wrote: "But who is this tho? This ain’t Jessica."

Another person commented: "I thought she was Julia Fox."

"These photos are not flattering," added a third.

While a fourth person stated: "Forgot to tag Ozempic."

In the article, Jessica addressed her speculated use of the weight-loss drug when discussing her appearance in a social media post, in which critics deemed she looked "too skinny," she shared last year.

The pop star stated: "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she continued, "it’s willpower.

"I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

CLAPPING BACK

Last year, Jessica slammed her "haters" in a new video after fans shared their concern over her drastic weight loss.

The singer gave a passionate rendition of her 2020 song Party of One, in which she sang the lyrics, "I don't give a f**k about you".

Jessica has sparked major concern in recent months over her 100-lb weight loss, with fans claiming she looks "frail and gaunt".

The mother-of-three clapped back at the speculation over her appearance.

She shared a video of herself belting out her ballad at home, singing: "I'm not weak 'cause I don't want to fight/

"I am more than my body/ More than my wealth/ I am more than these demons/

"Holding me down/ It's a love song/ Party of one/ I know it's bad for my health to hate myself."

The former reality star shared a lengthy caption alongside the video, in which she hit out at people's "incessant nagging" and "hate".

Jessica wrote: "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough'.

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it.

"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media."

She went on: "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you.

"I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also angry and defensive — like some of you.

"Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far."

Jessica concluded: "Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."

FAN CONCERN

The singer sparked concern with her thin frame while appearing in a Pottery Barn Kids ad last week.

Jessica's major weight loss began after she started her journey to sobriety in 2017.

In September 2019, the star revealed she'd lost 100lbs in just six months.

She flaunted her 100-lb weight loss in denim shorts for a fashion campaign, just months after giving birth to her daughter Birdie.

The Dukes Of Hazzard star worked with fitness coach Harley Pasternak, walking 6000 steps a day with the kids, before increasing it to 14,000 daily.

Jessica then added 45-minute workout sessions three days a week.

The singer has been candid about the pressure she felt to have the perfect body throughout her career.

In her autobiography Open Book, Jessica admitted she started taking diet pills when she was 17 after a record company executive told her to lose 15 lbs.

She explained that the encounter led her to take the pills for 20 years.

