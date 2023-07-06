Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Jessica Simpson’s fans think she looks ‘so different’ and just like Julia Fox in glam new Bustle photoshoot
By Phillip McDonald,
2 days ago
JESSICA Simpson's fans have expressed they think the singer looks so different and just like Julia Fox in her new Bustle photoshoot.
Bustle shared photos taken of the With You singer on the magazine's Instagram account on Thursday to promote the release of the interview.
Jessica—who turns 43 next week—was photographed in full glam makeup for the Bustle photoshoot.
Lit with intense, cool-blue lighting, the snapshots captured The Dukes of Hazzard actress wearing a fashion-forward SIR. dress as she struck several different poses.
Jessica wore her long blonde hair down at her side as she flaunted her slim frame in the cream-colored, cut-out dress.
The Open Book author was adorned with jewelry in each of the photos.
The diamond-encrusted necklaces around Jessica's neck were accompanied by the equally bejeweled bracelets on her wrists and the earrings hanging from her ears.
Fans seemed confused by the star's new glammed-up look and said as much in the post's comment section.
One fan wrote: "But who is this tho? This ain’t Jessica."
Another person commented: "I thought she was Julia Fox."
"These photos are not flattering," added a third.
While a fourth person stated: "Forgot to tag Ozempic."
In the article, Jessica addressed her speculated use of the weight-loss drug when discussing her appearance in a social media post, in which critics deemed she looked "too skinny," she shared last year.
The pop star stated: "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she continued, "it’s willpower.
"I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."
