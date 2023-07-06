Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Slams $51k Monthly Child Support Proposal, Claims Amount's Not Enough

Mega

Kevin Costner 's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner , scoffed at her ex's $51,940 monthly child support proposal — and is sticking to her $278k demand , claiming their children have grown accustomed to a lifestyle that requires more money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paramount Network

Christine fired back at Costner's child support offer in new legal documents and alleged his proposal was "completely inappropriate" given how much she spends every 30 days.

According to the Yellowstone actor's ex, Costner spends a whopping $240k per month when he's with the kids, pointing out that's an enormous difference from what he's offering her.

Mega

In the documents obtained by TMZ , Christine argued that she needed more than double the amount he offered to maintain the kids' lavish lifestyle considering they are used to living by the beach in a gated community — two things she doubted she will be able to find for a measly $52k.

Besides finding a new home after being ordered to move out of Costner's Santa Barbara mansion by the end of the month, Christine cited she needs more money to pay utilities and other expenses.

Costner's second bride said their three children are used to having help in the home to cook, clean, and go grocery shopping — which costs money too.

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner and Christine have been arguing over everything from money to their prenup and properties after she filed for divorce in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Mega

While Christine made it clear that she doesn't plan to budge on the monthly child support amount, her filing comes after her request for an extension until August 15 was denied.

The judge in their divorce ordered her to vacate his property by July 31 after declaring the prenup was valid. While Costner is trying desperately to tie up their divorce quickly due to work commitments, his soon-to-be estranged wife is making it difficult as she gears up to fight their prenup in an all-out bare-knuckles divorce war .

A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November.