I’m a retail expert – 3 ways to get around Costco’s strict self-checkout ‘stealing’ policy but it may not be worth it

AS COSTCO cracks down on membership sharing, some shoppers are looking for ways to keep buying in bulk without paying the yearly fee.

Retail experts have offered some sneaky suggestions for those looking to access Costco's wide array of signature products and skip the $60 payment.

The first piece of advice from the Insider's Reviews team was to head to Costco.com, where non-members can access the store's version of Instacart.

Online shoppers can find roughly 2000 varieties of fresh, frozen, grocery, and household items that can be delivered straight to their door.

The disadvantage to Costco's online shopping experience is that non-members will miss out on certain products and discounts that are reserved for non-members.

Non-members are also subject to a 5% charge on their orders, which may deter some from shopping altogether.

The Insider team also offered another tip for shoppers that may have friends or family that can help them get through the doors.

Some people are not aware that non-member shoppers can use a Costco gift card to access the warehouse.

The gift cards, known as Shop Cards, must be purchased by members and start at $25.

A third workaround in the Costco policy could also be useful for individuals who have a foot in with members.

The warehouse allows members to bring up to two guests with them on their shopping trip. However, only the member can pay at checkout.

While these hacks are certainly helpful for those who may want to make a trip or two to the giant retailer, the Reviews team suggests regular shoppers consider membership.

At just $60 a year, it may be worth it for some families to pay up once and enjoy all the benefits of membership.