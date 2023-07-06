Donald Trump Takes 'Dig' at Ron DeSantis While DJing His Fourth of July Party

Mega

Donald Trump played DJ at his Fourth of July party, taking the opportunity to sneak in a dig at his archenemy Ron DeSantis during his set. The 2024 GOP hopeful, 77, stuck to USA-themed songs for America's birthday at the party that took place Tuesday at his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He had dinner and DJ’d from his table, playing ‘God Bless America,’ ‘America the Beautiful’ and Bruce Springsteen, Elvis [Presley] and the Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want,'" an insider told Page Six .

The source said the latter song “had one table laughing, saying Trump was signaling [political rival] Ron DeSantis.”

Partygoers didn't just get to listen to Trump DJ, they were also served an all-American meal, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steaks, and ribs. This isn't the first time the ex-president has shown off his music skills.

Trump basically has a DJ residency at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago , as the music-lover has become a regular on Thursday nights.

"He loves all the attention he gets from manning the decks. He feels it brings him closer to his people," an insider shared about Trump's recreational DJ career.

He even powered up his iPad and played music on the night he was indicted on 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

“The Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner… and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment," a source shared with the outlet.

Trump has been on a rampage against DeSantis since the Florida Governor threw his hat in the ring as the Republican candidate for the next president.

#45 has continued to make fun of DeSantis — who seems to be his biggest competition — attacking the governor and accusing his former favorite network — FOX News — of giving Ron too much airtime.

"FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn't cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the 'Man of the Decade' Award," Trump claimed last month.

"All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he's dropping like a rock . Sorry FoxNews, life doesn't work that way!!!"